Islamabad, January 29, 2025: The 72nd meeting of the Capital Development Authority’s Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) was held on Wednesday, at the CDA Headquarters. The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Division, the Ministry of Interior, the Finance Division, members of the CDA Board, and other relevant officers.

During the meeting, the PC-I for the said project was approved. The project, costing an estimated Rs. 652.819 million, aims to transform the existing CDA Nursery into a state-of-the-art facility featuring a wide range of attractions and amenities.

The project is being taken up as per vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan , who announced the same during the inauguration of the F-8 Interchange/flyover project on 24-12-2024.

CDA Nursery which is located at the Park Road in Islamabad and comprising of 50 acres, as the Gardenia Hub project is envisioned to become a premier destination for horticultural innovation. The project will include flower shops as well as a serene coffee shop.

Unique, eco-friendly tree houses will offer elevated views of the nursery, while advanced controlled and ventilated greenhouses will support diverse plant cultivation. A cutting-edge tissue culture laboratory will enable plant tissue propagation, and a sustainable drip irrigation system will ensure efficient water management for nursery operations. A vibrant flower exhibition area will showcase seasonal and ornamental flowers.

The project’s comprehensive design underscores CDA’s commitment to enhancing green spaces and creating a culture of environmental sustainability in Islamabad. The nursery as a gardenia hub is yet another step towards building a greener and more vibrant capital city.