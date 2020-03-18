7,257 fine tickets issued over use of mobile phones during drive

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 7,257 fine tickets to road users for using mobile phones during drive and 2,907 other motorists for not fastening seat belts, a police spokesman said.

He said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the last two months, the police spokesman said that action was taken against 2,907 motorists for not fastening seat belt during drive and 7,257 motorists for using mobile during drive.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that campaign is underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules.

He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. He said that it has been directed to adopt decent attitude with road users and ensure implementation on policy of `Phele Salam-Phir Kalam’.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.