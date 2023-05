ISLAMABAD: On Sunday night, an alleged rape and murder of a seven-year-old child occurred in the nation’s capital.

The incident occurred at Bara Kahu, and the victim’s body was discovered inside a structure that was still being constructed. The girl, who was seven years old, had reportedly been raped before being tortured to death.

The culprit, a teenager, had allegedly been arrested, according to police. In order to fulfil legal requirements, police moved the body to the hospital.