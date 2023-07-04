According to reports, a 7-year-old child was abducted and sexually molested on Sunday in Koral, Islamabad. While the girl and her grandmother were visiting her aunt, the incident happened.

The girl went missing while playing outside around 6 o’clock, according to the grandma, who filed a report with the Koral police station.

She was spotted with her aunt’s brother-in-law, according to witnesses. When I got in touch with him, he acknowledged being with the girl and said they were returning home. When she came back, though, she was clearly upset.

The girl’s uncle allegedly forced himself on her there, according to the victim’s grandmother. In order to guarantee that justice was done, the police swiftly filed a First Information Report (FIR) in accordance with Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).