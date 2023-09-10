7 terrorists were killed in an operation by security forces in Chitral.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army, there was an exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists in Arsun area of Chitral and the security forces effectively took action against the terrorists.

ISPR says that 7 terrorists were killed and 6 were seriously injured in the fierce exchange of fire The ISPR said that the residents of the area appreciated the operation of the security forces and expressed full cooperation to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.