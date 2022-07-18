KARACHI: On Sunday, seven persons died in the city as the second round of severe rain during the current monsoon season wrecked havoc on the municipal and civic infrastructure, flooding roadways and causing catastrophic traffic jams on major thoroughfares.

By 8 o’clock, Gulshan-i-Hadeed had received the most rain, 59 millimetres, followed by Quaidabad (34 millimetres), Orangi Town (32.8 millimetres), 31 millimetres each at Jinnah Terminal and Saadi Town, 29.5 millimetres at the Airport old area, 23.5 millimetres at Korangi, 23 millimetres at Sharae Faisal, 18 millimetres.

When their bike slid into an open sewer in Shadman Town on Sunday night, a woman and her baby boy drowned while her husband was saved. The body of the woman, identified as Saman Danish, was later found close to Anda Mor, according to Central SSP Maroof Usman, who also stated that the male was promptly saved.



On Sunday night in Orangi Town, a young man was electrocuted. According to a representative of the Edhi Foundation, Farhan Khalid, 28, passed away after receiving an electric shock in Phool Wali Gali in Orangi-10. The Abbasi Shaheed Hospital received the body (ASH).On Sunday night in Buffer Zone, another man passed away. Akbar Khan, 50, died after receiving an electric shock in his residence next to the Ali Building, according to Taimuria SHO Abdul Rasheed. To ASH the body was moved.

Two other people, Younus, 35, and Kaleem, 80, died from electric shock in Liaquatabad and Orangi Town, respectively, according to police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed.

On Sunday night, a guy was struck by lightning and died outside the city.