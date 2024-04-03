After the magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Taiwan, many buildings became piles of rubble, while a tsunami alert was issued in Japan and Taiwan after the severe earthquake.

Taiwanese authorities say that some buildings have collapsed due to the earthquake and there are fears of loss of life.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan, followed by several aftershocks of magnitude 5.

As a result of the earthquake, three-meter-high waves were generated in the sea, for this reason, a tsunami warning has been issued in Taiwan and Japan’s tourist region of Okinawa, and evacuation orders have been issued for people from residential areas.

The tsunami has reached the Una Goni area, located 110 kilometres from Taiwan, where high waves of up to 30 cm are being recorded. It is feared that these waves will be higher in the next few hours.

According to the Seismological Center, the depth of the earthquake in the eastern coastal region of Taiwan was recorded at 15.5 km.