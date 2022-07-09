Islamabad: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) disclosed information indicating that 21,137 tests were conducted the day before. The number of patients getting critical care remained constant at 165.

According to the NCOC, 275,382,626 doses of the vaccine have been given thus far throughout the nation. Of them, 127,590,195 people have received the entire vaccination series and 137,503,769 people have only received the first dose. Additionally, booster doses have been administered to 28,103,609.

He added that if the number of cases kept rising daily, there would be more admissions into the hospitals. “People should strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures so that the pace of increase in cases could be controlled as it directly affects the occupancy rate of beds in hospitals,” he said.

The country might not experience the sixth wave of Covid-19, according to Dr. Khan, who is also a member of the NCOC, if the two religious occasions passed without causing a spike in cases.

Other cities’ positive rates remained below 7 percent.