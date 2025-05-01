The ongoing Israeli attacks and siege on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of 66 Palestinian children due to malnutrition and lack of medical facilities, while thousands of lives are at risk.

According to Palestinian authorities, Israel’s closure of Gaza’s crossings, obstacles to aid, and obstacles to humanitarian relief efforts have created a humanitarian tragedy in the region.

According to the United Nations and other international organizations, more than 112 children in Gaza are being brought to hospitals every day due to malnutrition. In the current situation, there is a severe shortage of sanitation, clean water, and food. Most hospitals are closed or partially functioning.

UNICEF says that if urgent aid does not arrive, the lives of more than 14,000 children could be at risk in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army is also continuing to attack civilians waiting for aid in Gaza, which has made the situation even more serious.