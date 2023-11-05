Due to Israel’s heavy bombardment and aggression in Gaza, they will never be able to reach the bodies buried under the rubble: Hamas Spokesman

The Palestinian resistance organization Hamas says that 60 hostages have also gone missing due to Israeli aggression in Gaza.

According to foreign media, the spokesman of Hamas’s Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obaidah, said through Hamas’s Telegram account that the bodies of 23 of the 60 missing Israeli hostages were buried under the rubble due to the Israeli bombardment.

He said that due to Israel’s heavy bombardment and aggression in Gaza, they will never be able to reach the bodies of the hostages.

On the other hand, it has been stated in the media reports that the United States has deployed drones to monitor Gaza in order to search for the hostages taken by Hamas.

It should be noted that Hamas took 239 Israeli citizens hostage on October 7, of which four citizens have been released, while Hamas announced that it would release more foreign hostages on humanitarian grounds in a few days.