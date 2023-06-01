Khartoum: 60 children died in an orphanage in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, a victim of civil war.

According to the media, there is no staff to take care of the children in the government orphanage in Khartoum. Due to the civil war, the staff of Khartoum’s orphanages are either housebound or displaced. Frequent power outages are also being cited as the reason for the death of children.

Sudanese authorities say that the majority of those who die from malnutrition are infants and children under the age of one year. 13 children died in a single day due to a lack of water and severe malnutrition. Infant deaths occurred over six weeks.