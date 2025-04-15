Fans were outraged when 43-year-old all-rounder Shoaib Malik played as a player in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Sarfraz was made the team director.

Before the start of the 10th edition of the PSL, Quetta Gladiators announced that 37-year-old Sarfraz Ahmed would be the team director of the franchise, while the franchise picked 43-year-old Shoaib Malik in the players’ draft.

The franchise was severely criticized by fans for this move, with many users saying that he was facing this treatment because he was a player from Karachi.

Meanwhile, while talking to a private TV channel, former cricketer and national team batting consultant Muhammad Yousuf raised questions about 43-year-old Shoaib Malik’s playing in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) needs to formulate a policy regarding feeding and selecting aging cricketers. The all-rounder has been the Stallions’ team mentor in domestic cricket while he is serving as a player in the PSL.

Mohammad Yousuf said that it is a conflict of interest for Shoaib Malik to play PSL as a player. If you ask me to play like this, I am also ready.

It should be noted that Shoaib Malik is representing Quetta Gladiators as a player in the current edition. He has scored only 14 runs in the first two matches and could not take any wickets.