US Geological Survey reports that a 6.6-magnitude earthquake with a 4.9-magnitude aftershock occurred in the Gulf of Darien close to the Panama-Colombia border on Wednesday night.

Due to the lack of population around the earthquake site, there were no reports of injuries or damage there.

According to USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located around 41 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of Puerto Obaldia, Panama, and the depth at which both earthquakes struck was 10 km (6.21 miles).

The earthquake was felt in the provinces of Darien, Panama, Guna Yala, and West Panama, according to information posted on Twitter by Panama’s civil defence organisation.

“There is no report of effects,” the government declared.

Later, the National Emergency Operations Centre for Panama discounted the likelihood of a tsunami.

Residents of the Colombian towns of Cali and Medellin as well as some areas of the capital city of Panama felt the tremor.

Darien Gap, an area with dispersed dense jungle and a main land route for migrants travelling north from South America, is located in the seism-affected region. In recent years, hundreds of thousands of migrants have come through.