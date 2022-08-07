ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, at least 3 more fatalities associated with the continuing monsoon rains were recorded around Pakistan, bringing the total to 552 for the period to date.

According to a statement from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 628 people were hurt while 49,778 homes were destroyed by floods and rain. The monsoon’s devastation had prompted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to establish a high-level committee to oversee relief efforts, while rescue and relief efforts were already under way in flood-affected areas.

The authority report’s assertion that the river flow in all waterways was normal also highlighted the status of the rivers. The Karakoram Highway has been opened to light and medium traffic at Achar Nala, according to the status of the roads and bridges, while work on a steel bridge crossing Achar Nala is still ongoing.

All other national routes and motorways, however, were open for traffic.The government was urged by the Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF), which is made up of 35 international NGOs, to permit and facilitate the delivery of aid to those in need as a result of the recent floods in the nation.

The PHF and the National Humanitarian Network (NHN) anticipated in a joint statement that a coordinated response with the government would result in a clear commitment to delivering relief aid to populations at risk.