Las Tejeras: 50 people have already died as a result of a disastrous landslide that ripped through a Venezuelan village close to the capital Caracas, according to officials on Thursday.

Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos provided an update on the earlier death toll of 43 by saying, “So far we officially have 50 victims who regrettably lost their lives and (their remains) have been handed over to their family.”

Las Tejerias, a hamlet of roughly 50,000 inhabitants hidden in the mountains close to Caracas, experienced unusually strong rainfall on Saturday, which led to the overflow of a major river and other tributaries.

The rains created a mudslide that destroyed telephone wires, large trees, and pieces of homes, businesses, and other structures.The week’s largest natural calamity in Venezuela, according to President Nicolas Maduro, is expected to leave at least 100 dead.

According to experts, the repercussions of Hurricane Julia, which devastated Central America and took at least 26 people, as well as the seasonal La Nina weather phenomena that has gripped the area have both contributed to the storm’s escalation.

Crisis-hit Seasonal storms are nothing new to Venezuela, but this one was the deadliest so far this year after very heavy rains in recent months that also claimed scores of lives.

Maduro has committed to rebuild “each and every” house and place of business that the landslide damaged.He predicted that Las Tejerias will rise like the phoenix and experience a second life.