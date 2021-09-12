ISLAMABAD: NCOC Head and Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar on Sunday said that Islamabad has become the first city in Pakistan to have at least 50 percent of its eligible population (15 years and older) fully vaccinated.

Asad Umar said that 71 percent of Islamabad’s eligible population has received at least single dose and there is a need to see an acceleration of inoculating the second dose in other cities.

Pakistan has reported another 58 deaths and 3,153 infections by coronavirus during the last 24 hours (Saturday), showed the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday morning.

A total of 57,792 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours (Saturday) whereas the positivity ratio stood at 5.45 percent.