As the number of confirmed positive cases skyrocketed to 1,577,339, Pakistan has recorded no deaths caused by new coronavirus in the last 24 hours. By Thursday, 30,644 people had died across the country.

At least 50 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous day, according to the most recent statistics provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

50 persons tested positive out of the 5,157 tests that Pakistan conducted in the last 24 hours. A 0.97 percent Covid positive ratio was noted.