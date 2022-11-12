A brief video of seasoned performer Meera recently went viral on social media. The actor could be seen alleging in the aforementioned snippet how the Italian actor of Netflix’s smash series 365 Days approached her to date. And how she rejected him.

The Nazar actor was questioned by The Fame Pakistan about a variety of topics, including her invitation to Bigg Boss 16 and her opinions on Pakistan’s greatest work, The Legend of Maula Jatt.

When asked who her favourite Hollywood actor was, the Baaji actress smiled and said, “I don’t have a particular favourite, but a lot of Hollywood actors want to date me.” Meera went on to say, “Does that person, Michele Morrone, know you? He messaged me on Instagram and asked to date me. But because I’ve never dated a man, I became anxious.”

When asked if she had seen The Legend of Maula Jatt by Bilal Lashari, Meera said that she had. “Yes, I have seen the movie. The movie was excellent and very enjoyable. I believe my liking for Fawad Khan’s character was high.” The actor continued by criticising Mahira Khan’s portrayal in the landmark film.

Meera frequently made news for criticising the Raees actor for the uninitiated. Meera remarked, “Sorry, Mahira Khan’s Punjabi accent was awful. I believe I could have done a fantastic job, don’t you?”

In addition, Meera discussed how Bigg Boss in India and Big Brother in the UK made her a number of offers. “Yes, I had offers from Big Brother and Bigg Boss 16. But I turned it down because I don’t like it. Cheap shows don’t appeal to me “She spoke.

The Kasak actress has at last spoken up about Priyanka Chopra, a legend in Bollywood.”I believe Priyanka Chopra is overrated,” Meera stated. She continued by saying, “She is a hypocrite despite having been prodded into Bollywood by the Indian government and lobby. I ask her to act in a scene with me. See whose performance is better.”