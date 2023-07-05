Islamabad: FIA arrested 5 Pakistanis working in Israel.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Crime Circle Mirpur Khas has arrested 5 Pakistani suspects who were employed in Israel while a total of 5 cases have been registered against 8 suspects. The accused continued to work as helpers and car washers in Tel Aviv.

According to the FIA ​​spokesperson, the accused lived in Tel Aviv for 4 to 7 years, gaining entry through an Israeli agent. The accused paid Rs 3 to 4 lakh per person to the Israeli agent.The arrested accused Noman Siddiqui, Kamil Anwar, Kamran Siddiqui, Muhammad Zeeshan and Muhammad Anwar belong to Mirpur Khas, who used to enter Israel from Jordan Airport on Schengen visa.

The suspects continued to transfer money to Pakistan through Western Union and entered Israel from Jordan Airport through Turkey, Kenya and Sri Lanka. The accused used to come to Karachi from Jordan Airport via Dubai to return home.

Cases were registered against the accused under Passport Act and Immigration Ordinance. Raids are being conducted to arrest other accused.