WhatsApp started as a general messaging service that was meant to help people connect with their friends and relatives.

But gradually, WhatsApp is being transformed into an all-in-one social platform with stories, channels, communities, digital avatars, group calls, and many other features, and it has over 2 billion users. is more than

The Meta-owned messaging service has also introduced many privacy features over the years to protect WhatsApp accounts.

Uzma Hussain, WhatsApp’s privacy director, has identified 5 such features that protect users’ accounts from potential security threats.

Turn on Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp users can use this feature to make all their messages and multimedia files disappear after a specified time.

To enable this feature, go to the Privacy section in Settings and click on the Default Message Timer option.

There you will see 24 hours, 7 days, and 90 days options from which you can choose one of your choice.

Enable end-to-end encryption backup

Well, WhatsApp has the end-to-end encryption feature for private messages by default, but you have to do it yourself for backup.

When you enable end-to-end encryption for backup data, no one (even WhatsApp) can access it.

WhatsApp’s best feature has finally become a part of Facebook Messenger

To use this feature, go to WhatsApp settings click on Chats, and then the Chat Backup option.

There, click on End-to-End Encrypted Backup and enable it.

Lock sensitive chats

The Chat Lock feature was introduced in May 2023 by which various chats are stored in a folder while accessing them through the phone unlock method.

These chats can now be further protected with a secret code.

Open the chat you want to lock from this feature and select the Lock Chat option by clicking on the profile name above.

Mute calls from unknown numbers

WhatsApp added a feature to automatically mute calls from unknown numbers in June.

To use this feature, click on Privacy in Settings go to the Calls option, and enable Silence Unknown Callers.

Hide IP address during WhatsApp calls

With this feature, users can hide IP addresses during calls on WhatsApp.

Enabling this feature makes it very difficult for others to know your location.

To use this feature, open WhatsApp and go to Settings.

Select the Advanced option in the Privacy section of Settings.

There, click on the Protect IP address in the calls option and enable it.