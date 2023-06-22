KARACHI: A mother and daughter living in Qayyumabad died after eating poisonous food. The mother and daughter were living alone in the house and were originally from Faisalabad.

Defense police station limits, house number 8, street number 19, near Tabiba Masjid, sector 13B area, Qayoumabad, two women, residents of Wednesday and Thursday between the night of Wednesday and Thursday.

On receiving the information, the hidden ambulances reached the spot and immediately shifted the women to Jinnah Hospital, where the doctors said that one woman, 16-year-old Mah Noor daughter of Imran, has died, while the condition of the other woman, 40-year-old Kulsoom, Imran’s wife, is also stable. For which immediate treatment was started.

Doctors tried to save the woman for two hours, but she could not survive and died during the treatment.