ISLAMABAD: Ghee has been made cheaper by Rs 30 per kg after the approval to increase the volume of the Ramadan package by Rs 5 billion at utility stores.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved an increase of 5 billion rupees in the volume of Ramadan packages at utility stores, after which the volume of Ramadan packages at utility stores was increased from 7 and a half billion to 12 and a half billion rupees.

According to sources, ghee has been reduced by Rs 30 per kg at utility stores, and the price of ghee has been reduced from Rs 365 to Rs 335 per kg.

Sources say that the subsidy price of ghee per kg has been increased from 70 rupees to 100 rupees. The reduction in the price of ghee has been applied from today.