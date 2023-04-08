LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,580,069, Pakistan has not recorded any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Saturday, 30,652 people had died nationwide.

At least 47 individuals nationwide tested positive for Covid-19 on the previous day, according to the most recent statistics provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

3,879 tests were conducted in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, and 47 of those results came back positive. The Covid positivity ratio was 1.21 percent.