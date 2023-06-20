Peshawar: The caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved a budget of 462 billion for four months, an increase in the salaries of employees up to 35 percent.

According to reports, a special meeting of the Caretaker Provincial Cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, in which the cabinet approved ongoing expenditure of 462 billion rupees for the next four months from July to October.

The cabinet approved an interim increase of 35 percent in the salaries of employees in grades one to sixteen and 30 percent in the salaries of officers in grades 17 and above.

While giving a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Finance Advisor KP Himayatullah Khan said that the provincial cabinet has approved the four-month budget from July 1 to October 2023, in which the expenditure will be 462 billion rupees. And increased the pension, which will bring an additional burden of 115 billion on the exchequer.

Himayatullah said the government has run the business in difficult conditions, expenditure was 57% and income was 63% compared to it, we did not take any loan, we did not take overdraft from the State Bank from March to June.

A total of 350.041 billion rupees has been allocated in the current budget for the first four months of the next financial year. Out of the total current budget of the province for four months, 309.498 billion rupees have been allocated for the planned districts while 40.543 billion rupees have been allocated for the merged districts.

Similarly, for the first four months of the financial year 2023-24, a total of 112.385 billion rupees has been allocated for the development budget.