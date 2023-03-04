LAHORE: Despite the fact that there have been 1,577,119 confirmed positive cases of the new coronavirus in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, no fatalities have been reported. On Saturday, there had been 30,643 fatalities nationwide.

At least 46 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous day, according to the most recent statistics provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

46 persons tested positive out of the 5,232 tests Pakistan conducted in the last 24 hours. It was calculated that 0.88 percent of Covids were positive.