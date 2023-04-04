ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Pakistan will commemorate former prime minister and head of the Pakistan People’s Party Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 44th death anniversary.

Even after 44 years, the former premier’s legacy continues to motivate Pakistanis, particularly party officials and activists who are commemorating his passing today.

To commemorate the party founder’s passing date, the Bhutto scion will organise prayers at the district level. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and other party leaders will speak at a public gathering commemorating the occasion that will be held in Garhi Khuda Bux outside the Bhuttos’ mausoleum.

Asif Zardari, the former president and co-chairman of the PPP, stated in his message that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto left them with Pakistan and the Constitution of 1973 as his legacy. He vowed to make any sacrifice necessary to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and constitution.

سابق صدر مملکت اور صدر پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی پارلیمنٹیرینز آصف علی زرداری کا پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی کے بانی چیئرمین قائد عوام ذوالفقار علی بھٹو شہید کے یوم شہادت پر پیغام پاکستان اور 1973 کا آئین شہید قائد عوام ذوالفقار علی بھٹو کی امانت ہیں۔ آصف علی زرداری@AAliZardari #SalamBhutto pic.twitter.com/kA01ezlBqJ — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) April 3, 2023

Bhutto was renowned for putting an end to the political ties between powerful landowner cabals and officials who controlled South Asian countries under military rule. As he canvassed for votes in markets and rural areas, the founder of the PPP guaranteed the general populace food, clothing, and shelter.

He attended Berkeley and Oxford for his schooling and received his legal training at the prestigious Lincolns Inn.

Bhutto founded the PPP in 1967 and served as the country’s fourth president until 1973, when he was appointed prime minister following the unanimous adoption of a new constitution by lawmakers.

The PPP chief was overthrown in a coup in 1977, and later executed by the Supreme Court in 1979 for ordering the murder of Ahmad Raza Khan Kasuri, a political rival.