Rawalpindi:

Since 9 December 2024, 43 terrorists have been sent to hell by the Security Forces during extensive Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan causing a major setback to Fitna-Al- Khwarij & other terrorist groups operating in Balochistan.

On night 12-13 December, security forces conducted an IBO in Lakki Marwat District. Own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly six khwarij were killed. Since 9 December 24, eighteen khwarij have been sent to hell in KP Province.

In Balochistan, on 13 December, the security forces, after an intense fire exchange, successfully neutralized ten terrorists in two separate IBOs conducted in Musa Khel and Panjgur Districts. Since 9 December, twenty five terrorists have been sent to hell in Balochistan.

These operations will continue till peace in the area is restored and khawrij are eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.