A tax of 40% was imposed on the extraordinary profits of the foreign exchange business of banks.

The finance ministry issued a tax recovery notification saying that banks will have to pay additional tax on windfall profits by November 30, 2023.

A few days ago, while giving a press conference in Islamabad, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance Dr. Shamshad Akhtar hinted at further increases in gas prices and said that the government will have to increase gas prices again from January 2024 so that the revolving debt does not increase.