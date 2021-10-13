KARACHI: Another batch of 40 Green Line buses will reach Karachi today (Thursday).

Cargo ship Ocean carrying the buses will reach Karachi Port tomorrow at 11:40 in the morning. Last month, 40 buses were initially inducted in the fleet.

On October 4, test run of the Green Line BRT began on 23-km route (Surjani Town to Numaish Chowrangi) after the PTI-led federal government inaugurated its trial operation.

The test run would continue for at least one month before the launch of its commercial operation (opening for the public at large) in November. Prime Minister will launch the BRT project.

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also constructed at Numaish intersection.

The construction work on Phase-I of the project was started in 2016.