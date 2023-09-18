The selection of 15 players for the Pakistan team in the ICC World Cup starting from October 5 in India has entered a tough and difficult phase.

Captain Babar Azam and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq have been forced to reshuffle the pre-selected squad after the Asia Cup debacle, both of whom are keenly aware that there will be a deal of unaltered losses in the team.

Meanwhile, Mickey Arthur, the director of cricket who is busy with county cricket in England, is apparently nowhere to be seen in this entire selection phase.

The possibility of changing the vice-captain of the national team, who will replace Shadab?

There are reports that after the recent performance of the team in the World Cup squad, the case of additional wicketkeeper Muhammad Haris, spinner Usama Mir, fast bowler Muhammad Wasim Jr., and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has become very weak.

In the context of the latest developments, the names of all-rounder Hasan Ali and leg-break Gigli bowler Abrar Ahmed seem to be active, while there are concerns over the selection of the constantly out-of-form vice-captain Shadab Khan and Test opener Fakhar Zaman. Of course, there are, but there is no possibility of him going out of the squad.

These are Pakistan’s possible 15 players for the World Cup.

Babar Azam (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafiq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Zaman. Khan.