In the four-day match between Pakistan and Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra, the Green Caps declared their innings at 391 for the loss of 9 wickets, while Australia’s batting continues.

Pakistan scored 324 runs for the loss of 6 wickets at the end of the first day’s play.

In the first tour match of Australia, captain Shaun Masood scored a magnificent double century, he remained not out on 201 runs.

Pakistan’s innings:

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and decided to bat first in the match being played at the Manuka Oval Ground in Canberra.

On behalf of Pakistan, Abdullah Shafiq and Imamul Haq opened the innings but Imamul Haq scored 9 runs and was caught behind the wickets off Buckingham.

Abdullah Shafiq also became a victim of stickity by scoring 38 runs while Babar Azam also became a victim of Buckingham by scoring 40 runs.

Saud Shakeel also got out soon after the tea break and he played an innings of 13 runs but Shaan Masood continued his brilliant batting streak and completed his century. Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 41 runs while Faheem Ashraf was dismissed for 17 runs in the last over of the game.

Apart from this, Aamir Jamal 5, Mir Hamza 8 and Khurram Shahzad got out after scoring 6 runs.