Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team defeated New Zealand Women in Super Over in the third ODI. This is the second time that Pakistan Women have defeated New Zealand Women in an ODI.

Their only success before that was in Sharjah in November 2017 where they won by 5 wickets thanks to Sana Mir’s 4 wickets and Bisma Maruf’s unbeaten 36 runs.

New Zealand have won the current series two to one.

Remember that the host team won the first ODI by 131 runs and the second ODI by one wicket.

In the third ODI, New Zealand Women won the toss and batted first and scored 251 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

In the Super Over, Pakistan Women scored 11 runs without loss, Alia Riaz scored 8 runs with the help of a four, and Fatima Sana scored 2 runs.

The New Zealand Women’s team managed to score 8 runs in Sadia Iqbal’s super over but both her batters Emilia Kerr and Sophie Devine got out in that effort.

Earlier, the highlight of the New Zealand Women’s innings was the excellent batting of Ameliakar and Maddy Green.

Emilia Karr scored 77 runs with the help of five fours, Maddy Green played an innings of 65 runs with the help of three fours and she was not out.

For Pakistan Women, Nashera Sindhu and Ghulam Fatima took two wickets each.

Pakistan Women suffered an early loss to Muniba Ali on an individual score of 5 runs. Sudra Amin scored 24 runs with the help of five fours.

Bisma Maruf and Alia Riaz added 101 runs in the third wicket partnership, Alia Riaz was dismissed for 44 runs with the help of four fours.

Player of the match Bisma Maruf scored her 20th half-century in ODIs, scoring 68 with five fours.

Captain Fatima Sana got out for 36 runs with the help of three fours and Pakistan Women needed 55 runs to win with 5 wickets to spare.

On this occasion, Natalia Pervez’s 26 runs with the help of a four and a six and Najiha Alvi’s unbeaten 23 runs brought Pakistan Women closer to victory.

Pakistan Women needed 8 runs to win in the last over, while 2 runs were to be scored on the last ball, but Najiha Alvi managed to score a run on this ball and thus the match was tied, after which the result of the match was super. The cover remained in the name of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team also played a three-match T20I series in this tour of New Zealand, which they won two to one.

It was the first time that Pakistan Women won a T20 International series on New Zealand soil.