Taimur Khan Jhagra, the health and finance minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claimed that the Sehat Sahulat Program of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration had improved the lives of the province’s residents by providing them with access to the best medical services the nation had to offer.He said that the government has set aside Rs 35 billion this year for the people’s access to free healthcare through the sehat card initiative.

Thursday, Taimur Jhagra said the Sehat Sahulat Card Program has been praised for its openness and the high calibre of services it provided to the people of KP.He claimed that despite numerous obstacles, the PTI administration in KP had been providing high-quality free healthcare to the local population, unlike large nations with stable economies like the United States.

The minister claimed that prior to the program’s introduction, the majority of patients were unable to receive treatment at any reputable medical facility, presumably because of the high costs associated with specific conditions in both public and private institutions.

He claimed that more than 1.02 million KP residents have received free health treatments through the Sehat Card scheme, and that this number was increasing daily as more people became aware of this free health coverage.The Sehat Card scheme, which has so far cost Rs39 billion, has offered free healthcare services to 96,000 families.