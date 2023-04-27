ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission (HRC) released its yearly report on the state of law and order in Pakistan overall in 2022. The biggest number of terrorism occurrences in the previous five years—376 cases—were reported in 2022.

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) said that there were 88,687 more inmates in Pakistani jails than the facilities could hold. 2,210 enforced disappearance cases in Balochistan are still unresolved, while 35 blasphemy cases have been reported in Pakistan. Blasphemy laws resulted in the conviction of 171 people. Climate change had an impact on 33 million individuals.

According to the report, 3,901 rape instances and 325 gang rape cases occurred, 316 crimes were perpetrated in the name of honour, and 61 occurrences of acid attacks were reported. Domestic violence cases increased to 1,022, and although floods injured 12,867 individuals, domestic violence killed 1,739 people. With 823 fatalities, Sindh suffered the most from the floods. In the previous year, more than 90 places of worship and burials were vandalised.

As per Human Rights Commission’s study, 318 people were killed as targets in the country, which had a weak condition of law and order. 4,226 instances of sexual violence and abuse against women were documented, while 1,952 persons were killed in the name of honour. 1,200 bonded labourers were freed in Sindh. Committees established in 2022 remained dormant.