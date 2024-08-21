A bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims overturned in central Iran, killing at least 35 and injuring 18 others, state media reported on Wednesday.

Initially, there was ambiguity about the number of deaths as some sources put it at 28. The bus was carrying 53 pilgrims and met with the accident near Taftan-Dehshir check point. The bus caught fire after being overturned.

The accident took place late on Tuesday in the central Iranian province of Yazd and was caused by a technical defect in the bus braking system, according to preliminary investigation conducted by the Iranian traffic police.

“Unfortunately, the dead included 11 women. Seven of the injured people are in critical condition and six injured people have now left the hospital,” the crisis management director general of Yazd province told state TV.

“Pakistan’s consular services in Iran have been asked to visit Yazd province to follow up on the accident, the official added.

Millions of Shi’ite Muslims are currently partaking in the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Iraq’s Karbala Governorate.

The event marks the 40th day of mourning following the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA). Meanwhile, Pakistan media reported that the passengers belonged to Larkana, Ghotki and other cities of Sindh.