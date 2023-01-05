LAHORE: Despite the rise in the number of verified positive cases to 1,575,888, Pakistan has not reported any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Thursday, 30,638 people have died across the country.

At least 33 people nationwide tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day, according to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has carried out 3,942 tests, of which 33 people tested positive for the illness. A value of 0.84 percent was noted for the COVID Positivity Ratio.