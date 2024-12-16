Ukraine has claimed that North Korean soldiers were killed and wounded in a clash in the Kursk region of Russia. According to the International News Agency, North Korea has sent its troops to the war-torn areas to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Western media claims that the number of North Korean soldiers fighting against Ukraine on behalf of Russia may exceed 10,000. Russia has deployed these North Korean troops to the Kursk region, which Ukraine captured in August. Along with Russian soldiers, North Korean troops are also participating in the war against Ukraine in this area. Ukraine has claimed that 30 North Korean soldiers were killed and wounded in a recent clash in Kursk. However, they did not say how many soldiers were killed and how many were wounded. There was no response from Russia and North Korea to this claim.