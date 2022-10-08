In Nashik, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, a bus caught fire on Saturday, resulting in at least 12 fatalities and two critical injuries.While the accident’s cause was being investigated, the local civil hospital was treating more than 30 injured people, according to a different official in the police control room in Nashik, which is located approximately 190 kilometres north of Mumbai, India’s financial centre.

Upon colliding with a diesel tanker, the bus caught fire, according to sources. Social media videos showed the bus being consumed by a large ball of fire.”Angry over the bus accident in Nashik.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, posted on Twitter, “My sympathies are with those who have lost their loved ones in this incident. Families of the deceased will receive Rs200,000 ($2,400) each, while the injured will receive Rs50,000 each.”May the injured get better as soon as possible. The local government is helping people who need it the most, according to a tweet from Modi.

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, independently announced financial assistance of Rs. 500,000 for the families of the deceased and stated that the state would cover the cost of the injured people’s medical care.