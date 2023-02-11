LAHORE: Despite the fact that there have been a record-high 1,576,495 confirmed positive coronavirus infections, Pakistan has not reported any deaths in the past 24 hours. Saturday saw 30,640 people killed across the country.

In the past day, at least 30 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid, according to the most recent statistics provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

30 persons tested positive out of the 4,784 tests that Pakistan conducted in the last 24 hours. It was calculated that 0.63 percent of Covids were positive.