KARACHI: As many as 30 air-conditioned 16-D buses have started running in Karachi from today (Saturday).

The owner of the AC coaches, Muhammad Shafi, says the buses are all running on the same route currently.

The route is from Dawood Chowrangi to Sharae Faisal to Tower. The fare is Rs100.

Shafi said that AC coaches will also start running on two more routes soon.

Public transport is a major problem in Karachi and the lack of public transport in the city has led to a proliferation of rickshaws and Qingqis, which affect the flow of traffic.

Studies indicate that transportation-related worry can take a heavy toll on a person’s health, leading to high blood pressure and anxiety, among other illnesses.