The present era is called the age of technology.

This is the reason why many technology related things are searched on internet search engine Google every year.

Even in 2023, a lot of technology was searched on Google and Pakistanis were not far behind.

A few days ago, Google released a list of Pakistanis’ favorite searches in a total of 8 different categories.

Categories include Cricket Games, Events/Occasions, How To, News, Recipes, TV Shows and Movies, Technology and Personalities.

In 2023, which personalities were searched the most on Google by Pakistanis?

The list released by Google indicates that topics like smartphones, apps and artificial intelligence (AI) technology will continue to be the focus of interest of Pakistani internet users in 2023.

The top name in the technology category is not surprising as it has attracted people from all over the world over the past year.

This is the name ChatGPT chatbot based on artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which was introduced in November 2022 and went global in 2023.

Most searched topics on Google in Pakistan in 2023

Tamasha Live was the second live streaming service.

At the third position, Pakistanis searched for the Infinix Note smartphone the most.

Apple’s iPhones are the center of attention of people all over the world and they are very popular in Pakistan as well.

In 2023, the iPhone 15 came in fourth in the technology category.

At the 5th position was the ARY Zip app.

What are Pakistanis trying to know or learn on the Internet in 2023? Google said

It was followed by smartphones like the Redmi Note 12 at the 6th position and the Tecno Spark 10 at the 7th position.

At number 8 was the Adobe Firefly program, helping to develop generative AI technology.

Infinix Smart 7 and Vivo Y17S smartphones were ranked 9th and 10th respectively.