The National Institute of Child Health (NICH), the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), and the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) are three major federal health facilities in the city that would be operated for 25 years by the provincial government. The proposal was approved by the Sindh cabinet on Tuesday.

The health secretary informed the cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, that the federal government had in principle agreed to devolve the three key institutions to the provincial administration. He said that the draught Operating and Management Agreement had been submitted by the federal government to complete the three hospitals’ transfer of management.

The proposed agreement was approved by the cabinet, who then forwarded it to the government for final approval.The first duration of the contract would be for a period of 25 years, beginning on the date it was signed, the cabinet was informed. According to the deal, the Sindh government will be granted permission to run the hospitals through its health department and to develop, build, maintain, and enhance them.

According to the deal, the provincial government would be responsible for covering running expenses such as salaries, medications, utilities, and development costs.It would have the right to employ the personnel required to carry out the job; the employees would be subject to provincial regulations and would revert to the provincial government upon the expiration of the agreement.