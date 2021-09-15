JHANG: Three ‘dacoits’ were killed in Jhang in an encounter with police while three others managed to flee on Wednesday.

Police, however, said that the dacoits were killed due to firing by some of their own accomplices.

Those who lost their lives had committed a robbery in a bazaar in Jhang city in broad daylight a few days ago.

And when they attempted to rob people in the Katcha Pakka area near Kot Khera area, they came face to face with the police. However, it was not due to police’s fire, but due to firing by some of their own accomplices that they were killed, police told media.

Bodies of the three dacoits namely Salim alias Chottu, Ghulam Muhayyuddin and Altaf were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.