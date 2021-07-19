ISLAMABAD: Two million more doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine are set to reach Pakistan.

They said two consignments of the vaccine will arrive in Islamabad abroad Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights.

One consignment will be flown in today while the other tomorrow. The Government of Pakistan purchased the two million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine from China, the sources said.

Over 11.2 million doses of various vaccines have reached Pakistan in July, they said, adding a total of 15 million doses are to arrive in the country this month.

It is worth mentioning that two million Sinopharm vaccines doses have been flown in this month. In addition, 5.5 million doses of Sinovac have also been brought to the country.

On July 17, Pakistan received 1.24 million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under the Covax program.

Pakistan had received the first batch of the British vaccine on May 8, the sources in the National Health Ministry said, adding the country had thus far been provided three consignments of Covid vaccines under the Covax program. The consignments include 1.62 million doses of Pfizer vaccine and 2.5m doses of Moderna.