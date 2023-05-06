LAHORE: Pakistan has recorded one unique coronavirus-related death in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of verified positive cases to 1,580,852. On Saturday, the overall death toll increased to 30,659 people.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) most recent statistics, at least 29 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 3,269 tests were performed in Pakistan, and 29 of those results came back positive for the disease. Covid positive was 0.89 percent, according to the data.