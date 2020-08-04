28 PIA pilots sacked over fake licenses

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan International Airline sacked on Tuesday 60 pilots, of which 28 had fake flying licences. Twenty-seven other employees were fired over uninformed absences while five pilots were sent home after their licenses were suspected to be fake. “Recently, two employees involved in corruption within the company were also fired,” he said, adding that another employee was sacked over the inefficiency and carelessness. The airline has been very particular about its employees following the coronavirus SOPs. They have, therefore, announced cash rewards and increments for all those whop implement the protocols. Related: PIA’s Europe ban came after nine months of regulator warnings The spokesperson added that 13 pilots have been appreciated for their services while a promotion had been granted to two others.