While the number of verified positive cases increased to 1,580,153, Pakistan has not reported any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Monday, 30,652 people have died across the country.

In the past day, at least 28 persons nationwide had Covid-19 positive tests performed, according to the most recent statistics provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In the previous 24 hours, Pakistan has carried out 3,105 tests, and 28 of those results have been positive. 0.90 percent was the Covid positivity ratio.