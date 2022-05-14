<!-- wp:image {"width":920,"height":526} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-14\/416806_7361543_updates.jpg" alt="Flames and Smoke billow after a fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station, in New Delhi on Friday, May 13, 2022. Photo\u2014 Gulf News" width="920" height="526"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>NEW DELHI: At<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> least 27 people <\/a>died and dozens more were injured in a massive fire in a building in the Indian capital New Delhi on Friday, emergency services said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"The fire has been put out now. The total number of dead is 27. Search operation is on," a fire department official told AFP.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Broadcaster NDTV reported that more than 40 people had sustained burns and were hospitalised.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The large fire broke out at a four-storey commercial building in west Delhi in the late afternoon, but its cause was not immediately clear.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The third floor of the building had not yet been searched and more dead bodies were expected to be recovered, TV channel CNN-News18 quoted Atul Garg from the Delhi fire service as saying.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Sunil Choudhary, deputy chief fire officer from the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Delhi fire service<\/a>, put the death toll at a slightly lower 26.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"More than 25 people are injured, including those who jumped from the building," Choudhary told AFP.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Around 60 to 70 people have been rescued from the building, local media quoted police as saying.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The blaze started from the first floor of the building, which houses the office of a security camera and router manufacturing company, NDTV quoted police official Sameer Sharma as saying.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>More than 30 fire trucks were still at the spot along with ambulances.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Fires are common in India due to poor building practices, overcrowding and a lack of adherence to safety regulations.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Times of India reported that the owner of the building was in custody.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Indian capital of 20 million people is currently suffering through a heatwave, with temperatures of up to 46 Celsius (115 Fahrenheit) recorded in some places.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Last month, the heatwave caused a huge trash <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">dump to catch fire<\/a>. It burned for days, adding to the megacity\u2019s deadly air pollution.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to loved ones of the fire victims via Twitter.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Modi said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"Distressed by the tragic fire accident. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured," President Ram Nath Kovind\u2019s office tweeted.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch (with) officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives."<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>More than 40 people died in a fire in a factory making school bags and shoes in Delhi in December 2019.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>As is often the case, many of the dead were poor migrant workers earning a pittance and sleeping at the factory.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>One of India\u2019s worst fires was in 1985 at a school in the northern state of Haryana when 442 people died, 258 of them children.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Fires also compounded India\u2019s woes during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, with a series of blazes at hospitals.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Sixteen 16 Covid-19 patients and two nurses were killed in a fire at a hospital in Gujarat state in May 2021. Another killed 22 in Mumbai the month before.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->