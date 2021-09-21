ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested 27 criminals including eight Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted to police in crime of heinous nature, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to the details, different Islamabad police teams apprehended 27 criminals including eight POs from various areas of the city.

Banigala police arrested accused Shemraiz Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Koral police arrested accused Adnan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Nilore police arrested two accused Muhammad Tufial and Imran and recovered two pistols from their possession. Lohir Bher police arrested accused Sajjad Anwer and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Kohsar police arrested accused Hamza and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

CIA police arrested two accused Sibtain Shah and Saqib and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Investigation wing police arrested accused Umair Akram and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Aabpara police arrested 3 accused Danish, Malak Khan and Abdul Raffay and recovered two 30 bore pistols and one 12 bore gun along with ammunition from their possession. Golra police arrested two accused Sajjad and Khalid Usman and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Khanna police arrested accused Kamran and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Koral police recovered a snatched vehicle, while the police team arrested accused Abdul Rehman alias Mano and recovered stolen motorbikes from him.

Women police arrested a lady accused Shazia and recovered gold ornaments from them. Koral and Sihala police arrested two accused Abdul Rehman and Zeeshan involved in a theft case.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special checking in the whole city, police also nabbed eight proclaimed offenders.

Senior police officials have appreciated this performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown criminals.