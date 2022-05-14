<!-- wp:image {"id":99829,"width":902,"height":598,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-343.jpeg" alt="27 Companies Get Power Generation Licences In Fiscal Year 2020-21 - UrduPoint" class="wp-image-99829" width="902" height="598"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: As many as 27 companies had been awarded<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> power generation licences<\/a> having accumulative capacity of 1591MW during fiscal year 2020-21.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>Official sources told,that four generation licences were granted to hydropower plants for accumulated capacity of around 294MW, 18 licences to solar power plants for 49MW, two licences to Bagasse\/Biomass Power Plants for 47MW, one licence each to Nuclear Power Plant with capacity of <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">1145MW, 55MW <\/a>coal-based power plant and 350kW hybrid (solar+biogas) power plant during the said period.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>The main purpose to induct new capacity was to displace the costlier electricity, they said.<br>They said the induction of new power generation capacity through different technologies was a big challenge in consideration of energy security <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">vis-\u00e0-vis cost effectiveness.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->